St MacNissi’s PS will be applying for an Eco-Schools Green Flag in the coming weeks, with everyone in the school community working hard to become more environmentally friendly.

A statement from the school read: “We have been working on improving plant and animal biodiversity, reducing litter and waste around the school and increasing outdoor learning.

"To increase plant biodiversity, the P5 pupils created a windowsill garden and planted Busy Lizzies, pea shoots, mint and spring onion. We hope to use some of the produce for cooking and baking. We bought a new greenhouse in which we have planted vegetables and flowers, and the school council have been busy planting rowan trees. The P3 and P4 children planted daffodils and sunflowers to brighten up the playground.

Staff and pupils at St Macnissi's PS in Larne are working towards Eco-Schools Green Flag accreditation. Photos: St Macnissi's PS

"To increase animal biodiversity, we made a stone pile for small animals and created a wildflower patch to attract bees and butterflies, and made beetle buckets to house beetles and other insects. We have also got a new minibeast hotel for the Key Stage Two playground and a new bird feeder and bird bath to attract the birds. To reduce waste and litter, we bought a composter to make our own compost.”

The school will be completing the Wheelie Big challenge and Litter Less project to reduce the amount of waste in and around the premises. “We have started recycling more items such as batteries and clothing,” the school added. “The pupils have made anti-littering and recycling posters, detailing what belongs in each bin and reminders to turn off the taps and lights, which have all been placed around the school.

"Eco-monitors have been assigned in each classroom and the eco-committee have been busy monitoring the waste and litter and educating other pupils on how to reduce it. We have been taking part in Waste Free Wednesdays where we try to use reusable containers and drinks bottles for lunches and only take what we like and can eat for dinner.”

