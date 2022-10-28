The foyer was opened alongside five new classrooms while two refurbished classrooms were also showcased.

Addressing those in attendance at the ceremony, Principal Matthew O’Brien said: “Starting with the new foyer, this bright welcoming space is somewhere where children and staff can feel happy about their arrival to school.

"This area is so important, as it is where those very important first impressions are given. People as they enter the foyer can feel the warmth and positivity of our school.

The foyer was opened on October 28.

"In addition to this we have had five new classrooms built, as well as two other classrooms refurbished and upgraded.

"No matter what role we have or where we work, we need our surroundings and place of work to be welcoming and encouraging for us to engage in what we need to do.

Advertisement

"Our new classrooms are excellent examples of spaces that make our pupils feel happy and excited about coming into learn. This includes our new ICT suite that allows the children to develop essential skills for the digital era.