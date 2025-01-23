Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Education Authority has advised all schools in Northern Ireland to close on Friday (January 25) due to concern over the potential impact of Storm Éowyn.

The Met Office has issued a red alert, which covers all of the province from 7am on Friday until 2pm and is warning of "very dangerous conditions" and "widespread disruption".

Education Minister Paul Givan said: “A red weather warning has been issued for Storm Éowyn and the Education Authority has advised that all schools should close tomorrow.

“I understand this will impact on the work of schools and indeed on other businesses and services, but the decision has been taken to avoid any potential risk to life for children and young people as well as staff.

"Schools should put plans in place today for remote learning so that pupils can study at home.”