Storytelling project giving Mid Ulster pupils a mental wellbeing boost

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Verbal Wellbeing received a Housing Executive Community Cohesion Grant to roll out the scheme across five schools in the area.

Participating schools included St Mary’s Primary School and Queen Elizabeth Primary School in Pomeroy, Pheonix Integrated Primary School and Cookstown Primary School in Cookstown and Sacred Heart Primary School in Rock, Dungannon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andrea Doran, Director of Programming and Learning at Verbal, said: “Thanks to funding from the Housing Executive we’ve helped each school deliver this important resource to 80 children across four age groups.

Pic 2. St Mary’s P.S. Pomeroy pupils Cara, Matthew, Liam and Savannah pictured with Andrea Doran, Director Verbal Wellbeing; Jackie McCrystal, St Mary’s P.S. Teacher; Tina Hifney, St Mary’s Principal and Housing Executive Good Relations Officer Anne Marie Convery. Credit: John Stafford

“Our programme consists of six short stories and accompanying worksheets, focused on communication skills, active listening, conflict resolution, cultural awareness, celebrating differences and bullying prevention.

“We’ve seen our project achieve significant outcomes as a good relations tool in pupils’ local communities and it has been a huge success in fostering integration as well as promoting understanding and respect.”

St Mary’s Primary School in Pomeroy, is one school that has benefitted

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Principal, Tina Hinfey, said: “Our pupils love getting involved with these interactive storytelling sessions which provide a starting point for important discussions around mental health and wellbeing.

Sessions also helped create a safe space to explore important themes like diversity and positive cultural expression, helping young people become more positive community leaders in the future.”