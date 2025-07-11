​A LAURENCETOWN student has qualified to represent Ireland and the UK at the prestigious Microsoft Office Specialist (MOS) World Championships in Orlando, Florida.

Arryn Lyness, who is in Year 13 at St. Colman’s College, will represent both nations in the Excel category, having been crowned Irish Champion following a standout performance in the national finals earlier this year.

The world championships, which take place from July 27 to 30, will bring together top-performing students from across the globe to compete in Microsoft Office applications.

The journey to the world stage began as part of the digital enrichment programme at St.

Billy Breen, Prodigy Learning; Laurencetown student Arryn Lyness; and Barbara Whelan, Microsoft Ireland.

Colman’s, where all students in Year 13 complete MOS certifications in Word, PowerPoint and Excel.

These globally recognised, industry-standard qualifications form a key part of the college’s strategy to equip students with the 21st-century skills essential for success in the modern workplace.

Arryn is currently studying Maths, Further Maths and Software Systems Development at A-Level, and hopes to become a mobile app developer or software developer in the future. Reflecting on his success, the 17-year-old said: “I feel proud to have been selected but also nervous about representing my country in the competition.”

Arryn’s father Paul will accompany him to Orlando, where the local student will join competitors from over 100 countries.

His mother, Sorcha, who is principal of St. John’s PS in Gilford, expressed her pride in his achievement: “We’re absolutely thrilled for Arryn!

“He's over the moon and he’s so excited to be given the opportunity. This is his passion… computers and all things technical is his world.

“We’re very grateful to the staff at St. Colman’s College for the support and encouragement they’ve given him.

“To be chosen as the representative for Ireland and the UK is incredible, it’s such a big accolade.

“The competition is open to 16-22 year olds, so, being 17, he’s at the younger end of the scale. To get to this stage is a massive achievement in itself. He will learn so much from the experience.

“This is the field in which he hopes to work, so it will stand by him in the future.”

Bright Arryn is following in the footsteps of his dad.

“Paul has his own IT firm and has been training Arryn up from a very young age,” Sorcha revealed.

“When he won the Ireland competition and there was a possibility he might get through to the world final, from early on, I said his dad would go to Florida with him, as this is his field of expertise.

“This is an experience they will be able to enjoy together - they are two tech whizzes and they will certainly make the most of it!”

St. Colman’s College principal Cormac McKinney commented: “Arryn’s success reflects not only his personal talent and commitment, but also the vision and purpose behind our digital learning strategy.

“At St. Colman’s College, we are proud to support and nurture our pupils to reach their academic and extra-curricular potential.”