There’s still time to apply for courses at South West College campuses

As the new academic year approaches, South West College is excited to announce that the College Clearing process is still open, with limited spaces available across their Higher Education provision at campuses in Dungannon, Enniskillen, and Omagh.

College Clearing is designed to provide a second chance for students who may not have received their first-choice offers, those who have recently decided to pursue higher education, or whose circumstances may have changed.

Prospective students can explore the Colleges higher education courses and discover the perfect fit for their educational journey. Choose from courses in a variety of areas, including Engineering, Quantity Surveying, Business, Construction Engineering, Surveying and management, Transport and supply, Media, Art and Design, Law and Finance, Science, Sport and Exercise, and much more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At South West College, we understand that choosing the right course can be a challenging decision. We are committed to supporting all applicants in finding the best fit for their aspirations. Our friendly and expert team is available to guide you through the application process. Whether you have questions, need advice, or require assistance at any stage, our admissions team is just a call or email away. Contact our admissions team at Tel: 028 8225 0109 or email [email protected] for personalised support.

South West College's (SWC) Clearing process is still open, with limited spaces available across a range of Higher Education courses at campuses in Dungannon, Enniskillen, and Omagh.Credit: South West College

We offer flexible ways to study higher education courses, with different study types, work combinations, and part-time options to suit busy lifestyles. Our courses can be taken on a full-time, part-time or Higher Level Apprenticeship basis, allowing you to fit study around existing commitments such as family, caring responsibilities, part-time work, or child care.

South West College offers options such as Foundation Degrees and full Honours Degree top-ups, accredited by Pearson, The Open University, Queens University Belfast, and Ulster University. This means you may not have to travel far to study a higher education qualification. We work in partnership with local universities, enabling you to study a full degree locally while being awarded the qualification by a university.

Did you know if you hold a QQI level 7, HND, or Foundation Degree in business, sport, engineering, construction, computing, media, or transport you could top-up to a full Honours Degree?

Advertisement

Advertisement

A top-up degree is the final year (Level 6) of an undergraduate degree course and allows you to top up your existing qualification to a full BA, BSc, or BEng degree.

SWC offers a diverse selection of programs and courses, catering to a variety of interests and career aspirations. Whether you're interested in sciences, arts, business, or technology, they have a program for you.

South West College, Student Services and Engagement Manager Sharon Pritchard, said: "College Clearing is an excellent opportunity for students to embark on their higher education journey with us. Please do not hesitate to reach out to us if you have any questions or if we can support you in any way. We look forward to welcoming you to South West College and assisting you in embarking on your educational journey.”