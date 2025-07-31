Ballycastle drivers will face diversions around Ann Street as infrastructure work begins in preparation for the new shared campus in the town.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NI Water is due to commence work on Monday, August 4, to install new stormwater infrastructure to serve the shared education campus currently under construction in Ballycastle.

The work, which involves the laying of over 250m of pipe and the construction of ekeven new manholes between No. 71 Ann Street and the new campus, is expected to take approximately nine weeks to complete overall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The traffic management involved will, however, be removed for the Ould Lammas Fair.

Education Minister Paul Givan cut the sod at the site of the new Ballycastle Shared Education Campus in June 2024. Included are Mr. Ian Williamson, principal, Ballycastle High School, Mrs. Geradline Duffy, principal, Cross & Passion College and pupils from both schools.Photo Credit Lorcan Doherty

Mark Henderson, NI Water Project Manager said: “This new pipeline is being installed to allow the surface (rain) water from the new campus – which doesn’t require treatment – to be connected into the dedicated stormwater network.

"This approach ensures that surface water from new developments is not added to the combined sewerage system. Work will commence on Ann Street and progress towards the new shared campus site."

To carry out the work safely, the following traffic management will be in place:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANN STREET: A lane closure with two-way traffic lights will be required around the working area from No. 58 Ann Street to the roundabout at Rathlin Road. This section should be completed in 2-3 weeks.

RATHLIN ROAD: A one-way closure will then need to be implemented on Rathlin Road between Ann Street and Atlantic Avenue. Traffic heading south on Rathlin Road towards Ann Street will be diverted via Strandview Road, North Street and Quay Road.

A lane will be open for traffic heading north towards Atlantic Avenue/Strandview Road junction.

“Access to properties within any working area will be maintained throughout the project. Our contractor CivCo will liaise with properties along the pipeline route with regards to access, parking, bin collections, deliveries etc and will ensure access is available to local bus stops.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Pedestrian access will also be maintained throughout the duration of the works.

“NI Water and our project team from AtkinsRéalis and CivCo take this opportunity to thank local residents, businesses and the wider public for their patience and cooperation.

“Our contractor will make every effort to minimise disruption and complete the work as quickly as possible.”