Tyrone primary schools discover more about their local community through visit to St Macartans

This six week programme funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund includes lesson plans and resources for teachers.

It has been designed to encourage children to discover more about their local community through focussing on a visit to St Macartans, The Forth Chapel and learning about the history and heritage of this special place.

Themes covered in the programme include: local history, heritage, exploring creative writing and poetry, arts and craft and planning an event.

Mrs Heather McKeown and pupils from Carntall Primary School, Clogher pictured at the launch of the St Macartan,s The Forth Chapel, Augher Key Stage 2 Heritage Education Programme. Credit: Submitted

It provides teachers with resources for literacy, numeracy, communications, religious education, the world around us and personal development and mutual understanding.

Canon Noel McGahan in welcoming the teachers and their pupils to The Forth Chapel to launch the Education programme commented: "St Macartan's The Forth Chapel stands on the ancient site of Ballinagurragh Forth in the heart of the Clogher Valley and is a key historic site in this region.

"Over the past number of years parishioners have worked hard to restore the fabric of the Church and have also created a wonderful heritage trail with associated visitor literature all available onsite.

Canon Noel McGahan PP Clogher Parish with and pupils, teachers and volunteers of the heritage committee at the launch of Key Stage 2 Heritage Education Programme. Credit: Submitted

