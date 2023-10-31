Tyrone student Lydia Kelly awarded £10,000 community scholarship from South West College

As part of South West College’s (SWC) commitment to widening access and participation for students from local feeder schools, Lydia Kelly from Dungannon, a higher education student at SWC, has been awarded the SWC Higher Education Community Scholarship for the 2023/24 academic year.

This scholarship will provide Lydia with a fee waiver of £10,110 across three years to cover the full-time tuition fees for the two-year Open University Foundation Degree in Sport and Exercise programme and the one-year Open University BSc (Hons) Degree in Sport and Exercise Top-Up.

After completing her GCSEs and A Levels at the Integrated College Dungannon, Lydia decided to further her studies at SWC, where she found herself eligible for one of the Colleges ‘Higher Education Community Scholarships.’ Meeting the criteria for eligibility, Lydia applied and was delighted to be awarded the scholarship.

She said: “The application process was straightforward, and the staff were always on hand to update me throughout. I feel extremely proud of being awarded this scholarship. Being from Dungannon and volunteering within the sporting community, it will aid in emphasising how important the community is, which is a big reason I choose to study at SWC.”

Lydia Kelly, a higher education student at South West College (SWC), has been awarded the SWC Higher Education Community Scholarship for the 2023/24 academic year. Pictured from left are: Jane McGinty ( SWC Curriculum Manager), Lydia Kelly, Celine McCartan (SWC Principal and Chief Executive), Julie Kelly (SWC Higher Education Development Coordinator)

Now settled into her first year at SWC, Lydia has been quick to revel in the modern facilities and resources available. She also welcomed the opportunity to study for her degree without having to worry about the financial burden.

Lydia said: “For me, this scholarship has made prioritising life outside of College a lot easier. I now have so much more time to focus on studying instead of working every day, making sure I am getting the most out of this opportunity. The College has fostered an environment which thrives to serve all its students. The facilities are modern, and they have everything you need in one campus, friendly staff who are available to answer any of your questions and being a sports student, the gym facilities are great, having all the necessary equipment.