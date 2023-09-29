Tyrone student runner up in Youth Justice Agency’s Keeping Safe poster competition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kaitlin Millar Barrios from Drumglass High School won a runner up prize in the Youth Justice Agency’s Keeping Safe Poster Competition 2023. Kaitlin was presented with her prize at a ceremony in the Long Gallery, Parliament Buildings Stormont.

To mark the 20 th Anniversary of the Youth Justice Agency, the Agency ran a Keeping Safe Online Poster Competition which asked entrants to develop a poster to educate and highlight the risks young people face when online. The winning entries will be used to support the Agency’s work with schools to encourage online safety and highlight the risks and consequences of becoming involved in offending behaviour online.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Martin (Chief Executive, Youth Justice Agency), Competition Runner Up Kaitlin Millar Barrios (Drumglass High School), Colleen Heaney (Assistant Director Western Area Team, Youth Justice Agency) pictured left to right at the Youth Justice Agency’s School Poster Competition Award Ceremony, in the Long Gallery, Parliament Buildings. Credit: Michael Cooper

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking at the prize giving, Stephen Martin, Chief Executive of the Youth Justice Agency, said: “I was really impressed with the breadth and quality of the entries we received. This competition provided an opportunity for young people to use their creative skills to raise awareness and emphasise the importance of online safety and the impact of cyber bullying and other online offences on both the perpetrator and on victims.

"I would like to congratulate not just the winners, but all of the young people who submitted entries to this competition, and who sought to make a positive contribution to keeping safe online.”