Tyrone student runner up in Youth Justice Agency’s Keeping Safe poster competition
Kaitlin Millar Barrios from Drumglass High School won a runner up prize in the Youth Justice Agency’s Keeping Safe Poster Competition 2023. Kaitlin was presented with her prize at a ceremony in the Long Gallery, Parliament Buildings Stormont.
To mark the 20 th Anniversary of the Youth Justice Agency, the Agency ran a Keeping Safe Online Poster Competition which asked entrants to develop a poster to educate and highlight the risks young people face when online. The winning entries will be used to support the Agency’s work with schools to encourage online safety and highlight the risks and consequences of becoming involved in offending behaviour online.
Speaking at the prize giving, Stephen Martin, Chief Executive of the Youth Justice Agency, said: “I was really impressed with the breadth and quality of the entries we received. This competition provided an opportunity for young people to use their creative skills to raise awareness and emphasise the importance of online safety and the impact of cyber bullying and other online offences on both the perpetrator and on victims.
"I would like to congratulate not just the winners, but all of the young people who submitted entries to this competition, and who sought to make a positive contribution to keeping safe online.”
The Youth Justice Agency (YJA) was established in 2003 and works with 10-17 year olds who have offended or are at risk of offending to help the children address their offending behaviour, divert them from crime and assist their integration into the community.