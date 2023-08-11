Dungannon student Max Gilroy is heading off on the adventure of a lifetime this month after being accepted onto a US Scholarship programme.

He is among 56 students from across Northern Ireland on the prestigious Study USA programme, which enables students to study business or STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) related subjects in American colleges, across 22 States, helping to develop their career prospects when they return to Northern Ireland.

The British Council, which is the UK’s international organisation for educational opportunities and cultural relations, manages Study USA on behalf of the Department for the Economy – and since its formation in 1994, the initiative has sent over 2000 students from Northern Ireland to all four corners of the United States.

Max, who currently studies Law at Queen’s University Belfast, will spend the next year at Waynesburg University, Pennsylvania

Max Gilroy is pictured (from left to right) with Dr Erin Hinson, Study USA Student Support Advisor, Richard Leeman, Skills Division, Department for the Economy, Northern Ireland, and Sarah Brisbane, Study USA Programme Manager. Credit: Pacemaker Press

Speaking ahead of his departure he said: “I applied for Study USA as felt it was an extremely unique opportunity to spend a year studying in an American college. I love traveling and meeting new people so the programme seemed like a great way to do both while also developing a wide range of skills that will directly increase my employability.

“I’m hoping that my time in the United States will enhance my understanding of business and compliment my current studies at Queen’s. I’m looking forward to meeting new people and learning more about American culture and hope that my experience will lead to a lot of exciting and new opportunities.”

Also commenting on the programme, Jonathan Stewart, Director British Council Northern Ireland said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with the Department for the Economy to deliver Study USA, a prestigious scholarship programme that has gone from strength to strength since its inception in 1994.