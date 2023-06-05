Register
Ulster University Business School Excellence Awards: East Antrim students’ achievements recognised

Students from Carrickfergus, Greenisland and Newtownabbey are celebrating after picking up accolades at the Ulster University Business School Class of 2022 Excellence Awards.
By Helena McManus
Published 5th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 14:45 BST

Held at the university’s impressive new Belfast campus last month, the awards were led by the Department of Management, Leadership and Marketing.

Alongside their fellow students, the local students who picked up awards were:

- Stacey Nelson, Carrickfergus – Highest Achieving Second Year Student (BSc Hons Marketing)

Carrickfergus, Greenisland and Newtownabbey locals Rebecca Noble, Daniel Briers and Stacey Nelson and Head of Department at the University of Ulster, Dr Mary Boyd.
Carrickfergus, Greenisland and Newtownabbey locals Rebecca Noble, Daniel Briers and Stacey Nelson and Head of Department at the University of Ulster, Dr Mary Boyd.

- Rebecca Noble, Greenisland - Best Student Performance in Global Marketing (BSc Hons

Marketing)

- Daniel Briers, Glengormley – Highest Overall Mark (MSc Business Development and Innovation)

Now in their twelfth year, the awards are an opportunity to showcase the outstanding talent in students across a range of subjects in Ulster University’s Business School across Management, Leadership and Marketing.

A total of 29 awards were presented to top students in these areas including the Highest Achieving Final Year Student, Highest Mark on a programme and Best Dissertation.

The awards were held at Ulster University’s Belfast Campus on Tuesday, May 9.

Speaking at the awards, Dr Mary Boyd, Head of Department, said, “It is fantastic to see such a diverse range of talent in management, leadership and marketing related programmes and it is wonderful to have the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of our students on our brand new Belfast Campus.

"The Ulster University Business School prides itself on enabling students to acquire knowledge and skills that will allow them to make a meaningful contribution to the development of business in Northern Ireland and beyond. Our professional partnerships are evidenced by the many sponsors involved with these awards and further demonstrate our commitment to providing an important mix of academic and practical learning.”

Award sponsors included The Belfast Telegraph; Chartered Accountants Ireland; Chartered Institute of Management Accountants Ireland; Grant Thornton; Redstar Foodservice; Staffline Recruitment; Lynas Foodservice; Hunter Savage; ShredBank; Whale; Envision; Momentum Human Capital; Labour Relations Agency; Ulster Sports Academy; Moy Park; The Marketing Institute; Chartered Institute of Marketing; Hastings Hotels; Deloitte; Worshipful Company of Chartered Secretaries & Administrators; Ocorian; Factor; CBI, and Axiom.

Meanwhile, Ulster University has completed the acquisition of what it describes as “prime real estate” in both Belfast and Londonderry including the former home of the Irish News title.

The university is also investing in the student experience in Coleraine, reflecting the university’s continued commitment to its regional footprint and vibrant campus life.

Ulster University recently completed the purchase of the 0.65-acre redevelopment site that was previously home to the Irish News in Donegall Street, alongside its Belfast city centre campus.

The former newspaper premises runs through to the university’s York Lane entrance to its students’ union with part of the site of 113 Donegall Street – a three-storey Grade B2 listed building.

Specific plans for the newly-acquired space are to be defined by Ulster University but the additional site will complement the new Belfast campus that opened to staff and students in September 2022, fostering creative talent, scientific expertise, engineering innovation and entrepreneurial drive in the city centre.

