Unconditional university offer for accomplished Dungannon student Nadia Kelly

Accomplished Dungannon student, and mum of two, Nadia Kelly, who has just completed her Foundation Degree in Science in Health and Social Care at South West College (SWC), offers invaluable advice to those considering their future options.

Nadia originally began her Higher Education journey at University but realised that the course wasn’t the correct choice for her. While healthcare was certainly the correct area, the specialism wasn’t the right fit and Nadia knew that it was important to be true to herself and reassess her priorities.

She explains “Before applying to South West College (SWC) I obtained a place at University studying social work. Almost two years into this degree, I realised that social work wasn’t the career path I desired and knew that I owed it to myself to be happy in my future career, whatever that may be. I was always confident that the healthcare sector is where I want to work, however, I was unsure of which professional degree I would opt to take.

"Meanwhile, I welcomed my daughter into the world, becoming a mother. I opted to study the Foundation Degree in Science in Health and Social Care at SWC Dungannon because the modules would help me decide what degree I wanted to progress to. My aim is to obtain a long-term professional role in healthcare while being close to home. As a mum this course was flexible for me.”

Dungannon student Nadia Kelly. Credit: SWC

Nadia found the tutors to be supportive throughout the course delivery, but that was not the only special delivery of the programme - Nadia’s baby son arrived in the second year of the Foundation Degree, and she was able to keep learning alongside balancing family life.

She says “I could not fault the course content & the delivery of the modules. I learned so much during my time at SWC and feel better prepared for university study with the additional help and support I received from the college being a key component to this. I learned how to Harvard reference correctly, how to find creditable reading sources and materials, how to improve my time management and how to write a good quality assignment using the key learning objectives of each assignment.

“My tutors were so supportive throughout my entire time at SWC, I delivered my son in the 2nd year of the course, and my tutors helped me believe that anything is possible, they are a credit to themselves, and I wouldn't be beginning my next journey without them. I can't thank them enough for all their hard work!”

Nadia has some excellent advice for those who are considering a career in the Healthcare sector, who may not know exactly which specialism they are looking for.