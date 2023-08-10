Cookstown’s Burnavon to spotlight a variety of craft makers this month

A month-long celebration of local craft makers across Ireland is well underway and this August Craft Month the Burnavon in Cookstown will be shining a light on the work of local artists and crafters.

Celebrating the vibrant local craft scene, the Burnavon Theatre’s social media platforms will highlight an array of local talent across a number of crafts from textile makers to ceramic artists whose work is available to purchase in the Burnavon’s gift shop throughout August.

The local makers highlighted this month will be textile artist Andrea Hayes, ceramicist Lynda B Jewellery and Ceramics and sisters Stephanie Hazelton and Shelia Oldcroft who bring together their skills to produce textile art for Desalee Textile Art.

With 168 events on offer across Northern Ireland, August Craft Month provides the perfect excuse to hit the road for a craft inspired adventure or staycation.

The Burnavon Theatre in Cookstown. Credit: Google Maps

Throughout August the Burnavon’s social media channels will be highlighting the work of award winning artist Andrea Hayes.

Based in Cookstown, Andrea’s work is inspired by places and spaces from Northern Ireland and her distinctive style of artwork incorporates hand painted, fabrics, metallic flakes and copper fragments, all delicately finished with hand and machine embroidery.

As well as being an award-winning textile artist, Andrea delivers workshops for adults and children as part of the comprehensive arts programme on offer at the Burnavon.

This important initiative is delivered by the Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Craft NI in partnership with Design & Crafts Council Ireland.