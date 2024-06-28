Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former pupils gathered alongside retired teachers and current staff to celebrate the history of Upper Ballyboley Primary as the rural school on the outskirts of Ballyclare prepared to close its doors for the final time.

The school, which has helped to educate generations of families in the Braepark Road area for over 180 years, closed on June 28 following a decision taken by the Department of Education in 2023.

To celebrate the facility’s rich heritage and vital role in the community, a special event was staged at Ballyclare Golf Club on Thursday, June 27.

It was standing-room only in the Springvale Road venue’s function room as members of the public gathered to share their memories of the school, see photographs from throughout the school’s history and pay tribute to the past and present teaching staff who helped to shape the lives of many young people in the region.

Mrs Bryans shares her memories of her time at Upper Ballyboley PS. (Pic: Northern Ireland World).

The Chair of the school’s Board of Governors, Mrs Molly Martin gave a passionate account of her associtaion with the school, which spans for over 40 years.

Past principals, including Mrs Bryans, who spent her entire teaching career at the school, addressed those assembled and shared their memories of their time at the school, including recollecting stories from school trips and memorable moments in the classroom, while an informative history talk was provided.

There was also musical entertainment from local pipers and a drummer and a talented member of the school’s Primary 7 cohort sang two songs in front of the large audience.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, the school’s Principal, Mr Stringer, said: “We’re here to mark the closure of Upper Ballyboley Primary School. Although it’s sad to see the school closing, we want to make this a celebration of the school’s history.

“We’re lucky to have past principals and past staff here and a huge number of past pupils to help us celebrate and mark this special occasion.