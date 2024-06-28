Upper Ballyboley Primary celebrated ahead of school closure
The school, which has helped to educate generations of families in the Braepark Road area for over 180 years, closed on June 28 following a decision taken by the Department of Education in 2023.
To celebrate the facility’s rich heritage and vital role in the community, a special event was staged at Ballyclare Golf Club on Thursday, June 27.
It was standing-room only in the Springvale Road venue’s function room as members of the public gathered to share their memories of the school, see photographs from throughout the school’s history and pay tribute to the past and present teaching staff who helped to shape the lives of many young people in the region.
The Chair of the school’s Board of Governors, Mrs Molly Martin gave a passionate account of her associtaion with the school, which spans for over 40 years.
Past principals, including Mrs Bryans, who spent her entire teaching career at the school, addressed those assembled and shared their memories of their time at the school, including recollecting stories from school trips and memorable moments in the classroom, while an informative history talk was provided.
There was also musical entertainment from local pipers and a drummer and a talented member of the school’s Primary 7 cohort sang two songs in front of the large audience.
Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, the school’s Principal, Mr Stringer, said: “We’re here to mark the closure of Upper Ballyboley Primary School. Although it’s sad to see the school closing, we want to make this a celebration of the school’s history.
“We’re lucky to have past principals and past staff here and a huge number of past pupils to help us celebrate and mark this special occasion.
"I’ve been the principal for three years and it has been a pleasure to be a part of this school community. It’s a really special place to work. I appreciate all the support from parents, the wider community and most importantly, the children. They’ve made it an excellent place to work.”