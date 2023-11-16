Victoria Primary School pupils hold Remembrance event
Pupils and staff came together came together with the local community around the school’s field of Remembrance - an art installation of poppies created by each child in the school.
A minute's silence was held, alongside a performance by local piper, Peter Browne.
Meanwhile, a number of Remembrance events also took place across Mid and East Antrim over the weekend.
Services were held in the borough’s towns of Ballymena, Carrickfergus and Larne, with poignant ceremonies being held in Whitehead, Broughshane, Cullybackey, Glynn, Kells and Connor, and Ballycarry.
Poppy wreaths were laid on behalf of Mid and East Antrim Borough Council at each of the locations.
In attendance at the service in Ballymena was Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Gerardine Mulvenna. “It is my honour as Mayor of Mid and East Antrim to take part in Remembrance services for those who paid the ultimate price for our freedom,” she said.
“It is important to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice of yesterday which allows us to enjoy our freedom of today and I was privileged to be joined by so many veterans and servicemen and women.
“If you can, please also consider supporting the Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal this year. Your generous donations help to financially support families of military and civilian service people who have lost their lives.”