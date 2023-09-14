The outdoor learning space at Carnmoney Primary School has been enhanced thanks to a generous donation from Newtownabbey Men’s Shed.

Volunteers from the Manse Road-based facility created four tables for the school’s outdoor classroom after seeing the original ones were beyond repair.

The centre’s health and wellbeing officer explained: “Earlier this year Carnmoney Residents’ Association contacted me to see if we could help maintain Carnmoney Primary’s gardens.

"A few of us visited the school and agreed to revamp a piece of ground at the parents’ entrance. We planted flowers and laid down bark.

The Men's Shed volunteers gifted the tables to the school at the start of the term. (Pic: Contributed).

"Whilst working at the school, we struck up a relationship with the school’s Outdoor Learning Coordinator, Miss Bannon.

“Miss Bannon has spent years working on the school’s gardens and creating outdoor classrooms for the kids. She asked if we could have a look at four traditional picnic tables they were using with a view to upgrading them.

"We decided the shed would remake the tables from scratch and gift them to the school. The old tables were green with algae, full of cracks and totally unfit for a classroom. Our fantastic team built all four in a week.

Students from across the school's year groups will benefit from the new tables in the outdoor learning space. (Pic: Contributed).

“Members are always keen to get involved in projects in the community. We’ve some fantastic woodworkers who can turn their hands to anything. Our workshop has every cutting machine required.”

Detailing how the new tables will be utilised by the school, Miss Bannon stated: “ All of our nearly 400 pupils regularly use our outdoor areas for curricular activities.

"Our three-year School Development plan has Outdoor learning/bringing learning to life as a core target along with raising standards in literacy and numeracy.

“The addition of a roofed area at the newly named The Corners, is a wonderful enhancement of our facilities. Because of budget ties we’d moved 20-year-old benches into this area, but when the Men's Shed offered to remake these, we were delighted.

"The children are over the moon and we cannot thank the Men's Shed enough.”

Commenting on the benefits of attending the Men’s Shed, the health and wellbeing officer added: “The shed’s open to anyone over 18 who for one reason or another cannot work.

“If you work part-time, we encourage men to spend time with us. We understand the current mental health crisis more than most. I hear stories from members. They tell me the shed has literally saved their lives. It's listening to these stories that boosts my own moral and makes my volunteering so enjoyable.

“The shed offer free tea coffee and biscuits to all. Other activities include pyrography, art, 3D modelling, CNC cutting, lathe wood turning, woodworking instruction, motorcycle repair and photography classes.

“We run trips to attractions and leisure activities such as ten pin bowling and fishing trips. Some of our members haven’t been out socially in years and without shouting about it they'll have a quiet word in my ear and just say thank-you. That makes my job magical.

“You can come and go as you like. Men’s mental health is our priority. I include myself. The shed has given me my life back after sitting in the house for 2 years.