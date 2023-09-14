Antrim Forum gym reopens after £2.4m refurbishment
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Mark Cooper, opened the facility following its extensive £2.4million refurbishment.
A council spokesperson stated: “With its recent upgrades, the fitness suite now stands as one of the leading facilities in the province’s public sector, offering members an unrivalled fitness experience.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“The suite’s design and choice of equipment has been carefully curated to cater for the needs of beginners and fitness enthusiasts of all levels.
"Much of the equipment is accredited under the Inclusive Fitness Initiative, ensuring an inclusive environment for individuals of all ages and abilities that will deliver a healthy, more active community.
"The new fitness equipment offers customers the ability to connect to digital entertainment services, on-demand training sessions and to enjoy a personalised workout.
“Further investments are underway as the Antrim Forum marks its 50th year in delivering health and fitness for local residents. A £1.5m investment has been allocated to improve two fitness studios, the athletics track, the swimming pool and its changing area.”
Advertisement
Advertisement
The Mayor explained: “The opening of Antrim Forum’s fitness suite is an exciting time for residents. I am sure that more people will feel encouraged to come to use the facility and feel motivated to lead a more active lifestyle.
“We have seen countless lives transformed through the use of our leisure facilities over the years. I am delighted to officially open this new fitness suite, as it serves as a great way to mark the centre’s 50th year!”