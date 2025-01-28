Wallace High School principal appointed as Chairperson to the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA)

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Education Minister Paul Givan has announced the appointment of Wallace High School principal Mrs Deborah O’Hare to the post of Chairperson of the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA).

Mrs O’Hare was appointed following a public appointments competition and will take up her post with effect from February 1, 2025.

Welcoming the appointment, Mr Givan said: “I am pleased to make the appointment of Mrs Deborah O’Hare as Chairperson of the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment.

"Having formerly served on CCEA’s Education Committee as a co-opted member, Mrs O’Hare has an understanding of the issues facing the organisation.”

Wallace High School Principal Mrs Deborah O'Hare has been appointed as Chairperson to the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA). Pic credit: NIWD

The Minister continued: “I have set out my Ministerial priorities with a key focus on curriculum, assessment and qualifications reform.

"CCEA is absolutely fundamental to the successful delivery of that agenda and for that reason, I place significant weight on those with hands-on professional experience and real-world knowledge of the issues.

“Mrs O’Hare has extensive experience in the education system and will play an important role in ensuring CCEA’s procedures and actions support my Department’s wider strategic priorities in relation to curriculum, assessment and qualifications.”

CCEA is a non-departmental public body, sponsored by the Department of Education, and is responsible for keeping under review all aspects of the curriculum, examinations and assessment for schools including developing, conducting and moderating qualifications and assessments, and developing resources to support the implementation of the curriculum.

The Minister concluded: “I would like to thank the outgoing Chairperson, Tommy O’Reilly for his leadership, service and commitment since his appointment in February 2021 and wish him well in the future.”