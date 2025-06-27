Wallace High School principal leaves her role with “a full heart and a thousand memories”

After 16 years of dedicated service, Mrs Deborah O’Hare will retire as Principal of The Wallace High School at the end of this academic year.

Appointed in 2009, Mrs O’Hare returned to her hometown of Lisburn to lead Wallace High School, bringing with her a wealth of experience from previous roles, including Principal of Portadown College and Vice-Principal at Antrim Grammar School.

Her leadership has been characterised by a steadfast dedication to the school’s core values established by her predecessor, Mrs McBride. These values are Commitment, Opportunity, Respect, and Excellence.

Reflecting on her time as Principal of Wallace, Mrs O’Hare commented: “This role has never been a job. It has been a vocation, a calling, and an absolute privilege.

"A Wallace education is about forming character, forging friendships, and discovering who you are and what you might become.

"As Principal, it has been a privilege beyond words to see those transformations happen.

"Watching Year 8s become confident Sixth Formers, then eloquent, purposeful alumni – that is the real reward.

"Our young people leave us as thoughtful, articulate, happy individuals – future leaders, problem solvers, and influencers.

"I like to think that the foundations we build here give them the courage to step forward, to challenge norms, and to contribute meaningfully to the world around them.

"I step away with a full heart and a thousand memories – of laughter in the staffroom, of emotional sporting finals, of beaming students walking across the stage proud of their achievements, and the countless ordinary moments that made up an extraordinary 16 years.”

Mr Neal Lucas, Chair of the Board of Governors, shared: “Mrs Deborah O’Hare’s tenure as Principal of Wallace High School has been transformative.

"She has led with clarity, determination and has been an extremely effective leader. Under her stewardship, the school has flourished – academically, pastorally, and culturally.

"Mrs O’Hare’s reputation and professional credibility extended beyond our school gates and brought opportunities, such as Project Refresh, which is transforming our facilities and will have a positive impact on the school for decades to come.

"She never settled for ‘good enough’ and our young people and wider school community are better for it.

"She leaves with our heartfelt thanks and best wishes for the future.”