Register
BREAKING

WATCH: Cuteness overload! Pupils from Millburn Primary School in Coleraine answer some Christmas questions

The pupils of a Coleraine primary school have been melting hearts with the CUTEST Christmas video you will see this year!
By Una Culkin
Published 18th Dec 2023, 14:15 GMT
Updated 18th Dec 2023, 14:21 GMT
The children of Millburn PS in Coleraine answer the important questions of the season. Credit Millburn PSThe children of Millburn PS in Coleraine answer the important questions of the season. Credit Millburn PS
The children of Millburn PS in Coleraine answer the important questions of the season. Credit Millburn PS

Millburn Primary School has produced a Question and Answer video with some of its young pupils on a selection of questions relating to the festive season – everything from ‘How does Santa get into your house?’ to ‘What’s your favourite thing about Christmas dinner?’

The video has already attracted lots of comments so take a look at the children’s answers….it’s cuteness overload! Check it out here

Related topics:Coleraine