‘Water’ great lesson for Kirkinriola pupils

NI Water’s educational programme, ‘H2O and the Wonderful World of Water’, taught the children all about the Water Cycle, the value of water, the different forms it takes, and the impact humans have on it.

During the visit, the children were introduced to H 2 0, a water drop figure and mascot for the programme. They learnt how rain water is cleaned and sewage is treated keeping the country healthy and took part in a ‘Bag it and Bin it’ activity to demonstrate what can and can’t be put down the toilet. The pupils were also introduced to NI Water’s chosen charity – WaterAid, who work to help those who have no access to safe water or sanitation.

NI Water’s Outreach and Learning Officer Anna Killen said: “NI Water places great importance on educating young people in the vital role water plays in our lives. H 2 O is a fun way for children to learn about the water cycle, why water is essential for good health and how they can help to conserve this precious resource. NI Water are guardians of the infrastructure; the networks and assets, but every one of us uses the service. Only together, as a company and a community, can we continue to protect our most valuable and precious asset – water.

Kirkinriola PS pupils who took part in NI Water’s educational programme