New season at Glenarm Castle and Garden

With its own special place in local history, Glenarm Castle is a true national treasure.

It is one of Ireland’s oldest estates and home to the Earls of Antrim.

With lots to do and see, visitors will enjoy discovering the historic Castle, the popular Walled Garden, Tea Room and the many unique experiences including Ocean view glamping pods, Mini Land Rover experience, E-Bike hire, the Castle Shop & Welcome Centre, Pizza Pavilion and The Milk Parlour featuring ice cream using milk from N.Ireland’s only remaining Shorthorn dairy herd located on the estate.

(L-R) Claire and Elsie Murray and Elijah Mellon launch the new season at Glenarm Castle (1)

This new season also returns with Glenarm Castle’s two major Festivals – The Tulip Festival and Camp Dalfest. The Tulip Festival (April 30 - May 2) sponsored by Bloms Bulbs, features a magnificent display of tulips and this year includes a live performance of Alice in Wonderland. Camp Dalfest (July 16-17), sponsored by online property search BOOMIN and supported by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, with a stellar line-up of chart-topping artists.

Coming soon this new season will be an immersive visitor experience with audio guides which will enhance tours and feature a new progressive web app, A Heritage Centre telling the story of the Antrim McDonnells who have played a key role in the story of Antrim coast since the 16th Century and a Coach House Museum with displays giving insight into local life from the 1600s to the present day, including a display of some of Lord Antrim’s vintage cars.

The Heritage Centre and Museum are both supported by funding from Tourism NI Experience Development Funding.

For those who want the flexibility to visit as often as they want throughout the season, an annual membership is ideal.

Member incentives available throughout the year include unlimited access to Glenarm Castle Walled Garden and Woodland Walk (coming soon), admission to the Tulip Festival, pre-sale tickets to Camp Dalfest and Christmas experience as well as 10 per cent discount on visitor experiences.

Looking to the opening this weeekend, Glenarm Castle and Garden Estate Manager Adrian Morrow said: “We are looking forward to welcoming visitors to Glenarm Castle and Garden for our new

season. A lot of hard work has gone on behind the scenes to ensure we are ready to provide the very best visitor experience.

“Visitors will enjoy discovering one of Northern Ireland’s most beautiful estates as well as exploring the many things to do and see.

“We look forward to launching our new audio tour, heritage centre and coach museum which, with thanks to support from Tourism NI, will be fantastic additions to our current experiences portfolio.”