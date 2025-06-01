Primary school pupils from schools all over Northern Ireland will have plenty of fun exploring the wonderful world of science this week as the educational programme ESB Science Blast arrives in Belfast.

The RDS-led initiative fostering young scientific minds, is set to ignite curiosity and celebrate STEM learning on Tuesday, June 3 at the ICC.

Now in its sixth year, ESB Science Blast has engaged more than 82,000 students across Ireland reflecting the growing enthusiasm for STEM education nationwide.

This year’s Belfast event will feature schools from Antrim, Armagh, Down, Derry / Londonderry, Fermanagh and Tyrone and showcase 30 STEM-related projects, each exploring simple, thought-provoking scientific questions investigated by primary school students.

Pupils from Rockmount School, Holywood Hugo Athanasiou and Isaac Thompson.

Schools taking part are:

Ballougry PS - Derry / Londonderry

Crumlin IPS - Crumlin, Co Antrim

Derrychrin PS - Coagh, Co Tyrone

Dromore Road PS – Warrenpoint, Co Down

St Patrick’s PS – Derrygonnelly, Co Fermanagh

Northwest Home Education Group - Derry / Londonderry

Portstewart PS - Co Derry / Londonderry

Rockport School – Holywood, Co Down

St Francis’ PS, Lurgan – Co Armagh

St Joseph’s PS – Crumlin, Co Antrim

St Macartan’s PS – Downpatrick. Co Down

The event is organised by the Royal Dublin Society (RDS), which has a long-standing commitment to promoting science and education in Ireland.

In addition to the student projects, a range of leading organisations will exhibit at the event, offering fun, hands-on STEM experiences and demonstrations. Exhibitors at the Belfast event will include W5, Waterways Ireland, the Northern Ireland Fire Service, Ulster Museum, ESB, Marble Arch Caves, Kainos, NI Water, and the Armagh Planetarium.

Their involvement will provide students with exciting opportunities to see how science, technology and engineering are applied in the real world.

Niamh De Loughry, RDS Deputy Chief Executive – Foundation, said: “We are truly humbled by the incredible response from schools. It is inspiring to see the dedication of teachers and the boundless curiosity of pupils as they explore scientific questions in fun, hands-on and imaginative ways. ESB Science Blast continues to make STEM accessible and bring it to life for young people from a wide range of communities.”

Marguerite Sayers, Deputy Chief Executive, ESB, added: “ESB Science Blast has been a transformative experience for thousands of students across Ireland. Supporting this initiative is one of the ways we help nurture a diverse talent pool and encourage children to see the endless possibilities a career in STEM can offer. We are proud to continue our partnership with the RDS and our mission to inspire the next generation of STEM leaders.”

The impact of ESB Science Blast extends beyond the showcase events. A recent national survey carried out by ESB and RED C Research highlights strong parental support for STEM education, with 80% of parents of primary school-aged children supporting participation in extracurricular STEM activities, and 54% actively encouraging their children’s interest in STEM subjects.