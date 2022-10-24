Mr Gerry Lundy, SRO (Senior Responsible Owner) on behalf of the Trustees said: “St Ronan’s College has exciting news as the procurement and tender process is now complete. The contract has been offered to, and accepted by, Glasgiven Contracts Ltd.

"A pre-contract meeting was held with Glasgiven in St Ronan’s College on the 18th October 2022. The Chair of Governors and the Principal and Vice-Principal also held a meeting with Glasgiven to share their vision for the College and their requirements and plans for the new school buildings and facilities.

"The contract was signed by the Trustees of St Ronan’s College and Glasgiven Contracts Ltd on Thursday 20th October, allowing Glasgiven to immediately begin work on the final design stage and then start on site early in the new year.

"This marks the achievement of a very significant milestone in the delivery of the long awaited and much needed new school buildings.”

An architect's image of the new building at St Ronan's College in Lurgan, Co Armagh.

Mrs Fiona Kane, Principal said: “This is absolutely fantastic news for St Ronan’s College and our local community today! And marks a significant milestone on our journey towards a wonderful brand new, single site campus for our young people and our staff. We look forward to working with our Project Board, the Department of Education, the Education Authority, our governors and Glasgiven Contracts Ltd to achieve the school of our dreams!

"Sincere thanks to everyone who has helped us reach this critical stage today - we are simply over the moon! Thank you also to everyone in our community for believing in us and supporting us along the way, we continue to rely on everyone to help us as a school community reach our final destination for the good of all the children and young people in our care.”

St Ronan’s College is the second largest post primary school in Northern Ireland (second to Methodist College, Belfast). It is an all ability grammar school, non-selective, co-educational, inclusive school, promoting, developing and celebrating the individual strengths and talents of all of our students.

Vincent Small (Glasgiven), Catherine Doyle (Education Authority, Project Sponsor) and Liam Murphy (Glasgiven) at the officially signing of contracts for St Ronan's College in Lurgan, Co Armagh

St Ronan's College principal, Fiona Kane with Vincent Small, Glasgiven, Pat Carville, Chair of Governors, St Ronan's College and Cormac Murphy (Glasgiven) at the official signing of contracts for the new school building in Lurgan, Co Armagh.