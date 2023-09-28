Young people in Mid Ulster invited to Tech for the Future Event in Dungannon
Mid Ulster post primary school students and parents/guardians are encouraged to attend this event where local employers, training providers and careers advisors will be there to demonstrate the wealth of IT and Tech roles available within Mid Ulster.
Chair of Mid Ulster District Council is encouraging our young people to attend, he said: “IT and Tech companies are growing more and more every day and it is important that we plan for the future by encouraging our young people to study STEM subjects and consider a career in these industries. In particular the Construction and Advanced Manufacturing/Engineering sectors where advances in IT and automation has resulted in a huge need for these skills to sustain our labour force, right here in Mid Ulster. I encourage our secondary school students from 13-18 to attend.”
Local businesses hope to inspire the next generation of talent into studying STEM subjects and aspiring to a tech career in the future. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak to local companies about potential career paths and test their equipment, including ‘Pepper’ the robot.
During the evening guest speakers Stephen Blair, Edge Innovate; Stephen O’Donnell, OD3 and Sean McCarron, Henry Bros will discuss how IT shapes our daily lives, the benefits of working in IT and Tech and the different pathways to a career in tech, no matter what the educational background.