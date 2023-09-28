Talents of Cookstown women showcased in unique exhibition at the town's Hub
The exhibition was the culmination of work completed during a project that was led by photographer Kelly Morris.
The event was compered by comedian and Good Relations Week Ambassador Tim McGarry.
During the course, participants learned new skills in photography, storytelling and writing as well as improving their mental health and wellbeing through socializing together in the group. Using disposable cameras with black and white film, the women captured images relating to a different theme each week, including family, life after Covid, and local characters. They also further explored their creativity through writing and storytelling.
Clanmil’s contribution to the project was part of a Good Relations Plan for its shared housing development at Molesworth Plaza, funded by the NI Housing Executive and the Department for Communities. The aims of the Good Relations programme include promotion of health and wellbeing activities and encouraging people from different backgrounds to work together.
Facilitator Kelly Morris said the course has encouraged women to learn new skills and has increased their self-confidence: “While this course is about teaching photography, it’s so much more. It’s amazing to see women from different backgrounds discovering just how much they have in common. It is wonderful to be part of a group who have shown such loving respect for one another, with more trust and openness every week. In my 16 years facilitating photography groups like this one, I have never seen photographs of such high quality. The women’s journaling and storytelling throughout the process has also come on in leaps and bounds, as well as their group and individual confidence.”
This was just one of several events that Clanmil supported during Good Relations Week which ran from September 18 until September 24. Other highlights were performances at five different venues of the interactive play, Shared? which looks at issues around social housing.
A book containing photographs from the exhibition is available from The Hub, Cookstown. For details please phone 028 8676 3398, or email [email protected].