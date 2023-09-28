Bounce Arts Festival comes to Cookstown’s Burnavon Centre
The Burnavon Arts and Cultural Centre will host an Autumnal Wall Art Workshop led by artist Pamela Glasgow. Her workshops cater to various skill levels, ensuring everyone can participate and create something truly unique.
Run by the University of Atypical, the festival showcases the extraordinary talent and creativity of d/Deaf, Disabled and neurodiverse artists in the UK, Ireland and beyond with a focus on accessibility for all audiences.
Many of the performances and workshops are free or pay what you can, and encompass all aspects of the arts including theatre, dance, comedy, puppetry, visual arts and talks.
Damien Coyle, Chief Executive of University of Atypical, said: “The Bounce Festival has now evolved into one of the largest celebrations of artistic diversity and inclusivity in these islands. We are proud to be bringing it to new venues across Northern Ireland so that more people can enjoy the performances and ideas that these incredible artists have to offer.”
Events will be held not only in Belfast and Derry/Londonderry but also in Omagh, Strabane, Downpatrick, Enniskillen and Cookstown.
The University of Atypical, a disabled-led arts charity, is celebrating its 30th year of supporting and developing the talent of d/Deaf, disabled, and neurodiverse artists and reaching wider audiences through access and inclusion.
The organisation started the Bounce Arts Festival in 2012 as part of the Cultural Olympiad.