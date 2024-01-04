147 people waiting to see a doctor at Antrim and Causeway Emergency Departments

A total of 147 people were waiting to be seen by a doctor at Antrim and Causeway Hospitals Emergency Departments at midnight on Wednesday (January 3), as pressure continues on local health services.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ninety-seven people have been waiting more than 12 hours (58 in Antrim and 39 at Causeway), and 102 were waiting for a bed (64 in Antrim and 38 at Causeway).

Northern Health Trust figures show that over the New Year period a total of 431 people attended the two emergency departments in Antrim and Coleraine seeking medical help.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mid Ulster Sinn Féin MLA Linda Dillon described the growing waiting times in emergency departments as "unacceptable".

Emergency Department at Antrim Area Hospital. Credit: Google Maps

Calling for the Northern Ireland Executive to be restored immediately to support the Health Service, she said the growing waiting times are "deeply concerning."

She said: “The rapid decline in care packages delivered over the winter period is also impacting on waiting lists and families who are badly in need of support to help take care of their loved ones.

“Doctors, nurses and care workers are facing huge challenges due to lack of resources and understaffing. This needs to be urgently addressed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Our health care staff cannot deliver for their patients without the resources to do so.

“We need the Executive restored now and parties working together to invest in the health service to address unacceptable waiting lists and help deal with unprecedented challenges.”