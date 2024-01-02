Craigavon Area Hospital under pressure as Emergency Department remains 'very busy'

Around 150 people are currently in the Emergency Department of Craigavon Area Hospital as health services are put under continued pressure.

The Southern Health and Social Care Trust confirmed shortly before 5pm on Tuesday that both Emergency Departments in Craigavon Area Hospital and Daisy Hill Hospital are “very busy”.

Craigavon ED is under pressure with more than 146 people currently in the department with 40 people waiting to be admitted.

In Daisy Hill hospital, meanwhile, there are 90 people in the Emergency Department and 20 waiting to be admitted.

A spokesperson for the Southern Health Trust urged the public to use the Phone First service rather than just turning up at the hospitals.

"Please remember to use our Phone First service up until 9pm this evening before attending our EDs or our South Tyrone Minor Injuries Unit. Telephone 0300 123 3 111.