A cuddly delivery for children at the Ulster Hospital
Mary decided to share her passion for knitting, creating an assortment of brightly coloured knitted teddy bears.
Health Play Specialist, Sharon Millar, said: “These lovely teddies will certainly bring a smile to the faces of all our children here in the unit.
"Being in hospital can be a daunting experience and these will certainly help provide a distraction.
“We would like to thank Mary very much for this very generous donation and for thinking of the children in the unit.”
Delighted to donate the teddies, Mary added: “Every teddy bear holds a little bit of magic, a touch of comfort, and a whole lot of love.
"I hope these teddies bring smiles, warmth and comfort to children in hospital.”
Mary has also received a letter from His Majesty, King Charles III acknowledging her efforts in supporting local hospitals and voluntary groups.