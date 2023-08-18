The Children’s Unit at the Ulster Hospital recently received a very special ‘cuddly delivery’ of knitted teddy bears by local woman, Mary Tompsett.

Mary decided to share her passion for knitting, creating an assortment of brightly coloured knitted teddy bears.

Health Play Specialist, Sharon Millar, said: “These lovely teddies will certainly bring a smile to the faces of all our children here in the unit.

"Being in hospital can be a daunting experience and these will certainly help provide a distraction.

Mary pictured centre with Irene Watterson (Meeter/Greeter, Trust Volunteer Services), Charlotte Turpitt (Staff Nurse, Craig Ward ), Gillian Sinclair (Health Play Specialist, Craig Ward) , Sharon Pauley (Health Play Specialist, Maynard Sinclair Ward). Pic credit: SEHSCT

“We would like to thank Mary very much for this very generous donation and for thinking of the children in the unit.”

Delighted to donate the teddies, Mary added: “Every teddy bear holds a little bit of magic, a touch of comfort, and a whole lot of love.

"I hope these teddies bring smiles, warmth and comfort to children in hospital.”