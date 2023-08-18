Register
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

A cuddly delivery for children at the Ulster Hospital

The Children’s Unit at the Ulster Hospital recently received a very special ‘cuddly delivery’ of knitted teddy bears by local woman, Mary Tompsett.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 18th Aug 2023, 12:55 BST
Updated 18th Aug 2023, 12:55 BST

Mary decided to share her passion for knitting, creating an assortment of brightly coloured knitted teddy bears.

Health Play Specialist, Sharon Millar, said: “These lovely teddies will certainly bring a smile to the faces of all our children here in the unit.

"Being in hospital can be a daunting experience and these will certainly help provide a distraction.

Mary pictured centre with Irene Watterson (Meeter/Greeter, Trust Volunteer Services), Charlotte Turpitt (Staff Nurse, Craig Ward ), Gillian Sinclair (Health Play Specialist, Craig Ward) , Sharon Pauley (Health Play Specialist, Maynard Sinclair Ward). Pic credit: SEHSCTMary pictured centre with Irene Watterson (Meeter/Greeter, Trust Volunteer Services), Charlotte Turpitt (Staff Nurse, Craig Ward ), Gillian Sinclair (Health Play Specialist, Craig Ward) , Sharon Pauley (Health Play Specialist, Maynard Sinclair Ward). Pic credit: SEHSCT
Mary pictured centre with Irene Watterson (Meeter/Greeter, Trust Volunteer Services), Charlotte Turpitt (Staff Nurse, Craig Ward ), Gillian Sinclair (Health Play Specialist, Craig Ward) , Sharon Pauley (Health Play Specialist, Maynard Sinclair Ward). Pic credit: SEHSCT

“We would like to thank Mary very much for this very generous donation and for thinking of the children in the unit.”

Read More
‘Super Scarves’ mission brings joy to cancer patients at the Ulster Hospital

Delighted to donate the teddies, Mary added: “Every teddy bear holds a little bit of magic, a touch of comfort, and a whole lot of love.

"I hope these teddies bring smiles, warmth and comfort to children in hospital.”

Mary has also received a letter from His Majesty, King Charles III acknowledging her efforts in supporting local hospitals and voluntary groups.

Related topics:Charles III