‘Super Scarves’ mission brings joy to cancer patients at the Ulster Hospital

Patients in the Macmillan Cancer Unit in the Ulster Hospital were delighted to receive ‘Super Scarves’, kindly donated by UK clothing brand, Scamp and Dude.

Every time someone buys a Super Scarf from Scamp & Dude, they will donate a scarf to women starting their cancer treatment.

As part of the 'Super Scarves Mission' campaign, the Macmillan Cancer Unit received a generous donation of 100 scarves, which will be distributed to women currently undergoing chemotherapy treatment in the unit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The brightly coloured scarves create a sense of unity for women and will help keep them warm throughout their cancer treatment journey.

Victoria Ferris (Deputy Sister), Yvonne White (Macmillan Cancer Unit Patient) & Angela Berry (Ward Manager). Pic credit: SEHSCT

Patient, Yvonne White from Dundonald, who is currently undergoing treatment in the unit, was delighted to receive one of the scarves and said: "This scarf is so nice, it will help keep me warm. I will be able to wear it around my neck and shoulders and over my head when I'm cold.

"It will also help keep me warm during my chemotherapy treatment here in the unit. I will also be able to use this to keep my head warm, especially during the winter months. It is such a lovely gift, thank you."

Thanking Scamp and Dude for their incredible donation of 100 scarves, Ward Manager, Angela Berry added: "We feel very privileged to receive these scarves from Scamp and Dude.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It is lovely to see the reaction on the patient's face when we gave her a scarf and all the various ways she can use the scarf throughout her treatment and at home.

"The colours and design of the scarves are so bright and soft. I believe these will add that little bit of comfort to patients who are coming for treatment in the unit."

Explaining the importance of the campaign, Scamp & Dude Founder, Jo Tutchener-Sharp, said: "I designed these scarves with the aim of wrapping women with cancer in a superpower-infused hug and to know we have managed to help thousands of women so far is just amazing.