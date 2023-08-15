Ulster Hospital doctor receives award honouring legacy of former colleague

An Emergency Medicine Specialty Doctor in the Ulster Hospital, Dr Sara Molloy, has been presented with an award in honour of a former Emergency Department Consultant, Dr John Gray, who passed away suddenly in 2019.

John was a cherished colleague, whose death left a void in the medical and nursing teams within the Ulster Hospital Emergency Department.

His kindness, generosity and patience endeared him to everyone he encountered. In memory of John, it was decided that a member of the Emergency Department Medical Team, who most displayed these attributes, would be awarded the ‘John Gray Annual Award’.

Sara was recognised as a hard-working, diligent and supportive colleague who has also received positive feedback for her work with Medical Students during their Emergency Medicine placements.

Dr Sara Molloy with the ‘John Gray Annual Award’ Pic credit SEHSCT

The award also reflects her dedication and commitment to supporting patients, staff and colleagues throughout the Emergency Department.

Delighted to receive the John Gray Award, Dr Sara Molloy said: “This award is a wonderful legacy, which reflects a gentle man who cared deeply for staff and his patients.

"I am honoured and humbled to receive this award, having worked with John for many years in the Mater Hospital before we both joined the South Eastern Trust ED Team.

“I feel blessed to be part of the Trust ED family. They are dedicated to providing the best in patient care for the community.”

Congratulating Sara on receiving the award, Clinical Director & Consultant in Emergency Medicine, Dr Andrew Dobbin added: “This award is testimony to Sara’s dedication and commitment towards all her patients and colleagues.

“It is a tribute to John who was such a loved colleague within the team. He is greatly missed by all.

“John’s legacy of compassion, innovation and excellence will live on through the exceptional work of medical professionals like Sara, who continues to inspire and uplift everyone she works with every day.”

The award was a print by Tuck Goh, a retired Associate Specialist Doctor in the Ulster Hospital Emergency Department, who is also a keen photographer.