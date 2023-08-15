Ulster Hospital is named amongst the top ten training hospitals in the UK

For the fourth time, the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust has been highly commended by the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, following a National Training Evaluation Survey, placing the Maternity Unit at the Ulster Hospital within the top ten across the United Kingdom for Obstetric training.

Delighted with the commendation, Medical Director, Mr Charlie Martyn said, "I am immensely proud of our Consultant body and wider team around the provision of support and training they provide for our next generation of Doctors and Specialists. This recognition is a major achievement.

"Special thanks are extended to Dr Caroline Bryson, Dr Claire Dougan (College Tutor, South Eastern Trust) and Dr Craig Renfrew."Recognising the achievements of staff, Associate Clinical Director for Obstetrics & Gynaecology and former College Tutor, Dr Caroline Bryson added: “We are delighted to receive this recognition of excellence in training form the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

"It is very positive feedback, particularly as it comes directly from our trainees in the specialty. I wish to express my gratitude to the trainers, especially the Consultant body, Specialty Doctors and our Midwifery colleagues."

Acknowledging the award, Associate Medical Director, Medical Education, Dr Craig Renfrew stated: “I would like to congratulate all the trainers in the Obstetrics Department in the Ulster Hospital on their recent award by the Royal College as highly commended for Obstetric training.