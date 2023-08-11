South Eastern Health Trust welcomes first intake of University of Ulster medical students

This is an exciting step forward in healthcare education and training, as it opens doors for medical professionals to gain invaluable experience within the Trust. Medical students from Ulster University's School of Medicine will have the opportunity to involve themselves in the diverse and dynamic healthcare environment offered by the Trust. They will be able to access a wide range of medical specialties, providing them with hands-on learning experiences that are crucial for their future careers.

Welcoming the new students to the Trust, Consultant Nephrologist and Sub Dean for Queen's University Belfast & Ulster University, Niall Leonard said, "We are thrilled to welcome the medical students from Ulster University into our healthcare family. The Trust has a commitment to foster the next generation of medical professionals and ensure they receive the practical training required to excel in their roles.

"We are confident that this collaboration with Ulster University will not only benefit the students, but also contribute to the enhancement of patient care within our Trust."Medical Student Jennifer Dorey who has joined the Trust on the programme commented, "This is a really exciting programme, I am looking forward to being immersed in the whole learning experience.

Seated centre: Professor Stephen Kirk, Associate Medical Director, South Eastern HSC Trust with the new intake of Graduate Entry Medical Students from the Ulster University. Pic credit: SEHSCT

"With placements in both surgery and medicine, hopefully I will be able to gain some knowledge in the theatre environment and assist with medicine on the ward rounds.

"This placement will also allow us to integrate with the health care teams in the hospital setting and to use all the knowledge learned over the past two years, along with the experience on placement to maximise the learning and benefits of the programme."