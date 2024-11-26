A space to rest, reflect and recharge – sanctuary room opens in Ulster Hospital

A new Sanctuary room has been opened in the Ulster Hospital providing a place of calm, reflection and peace for staff and patients.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sanctuary, located in the heart of the Acute Services Block near Café Connect, offers a tranquil retreat amidst the hospital's busy environment.

The design echoes the natural curves of the outdoor courtyard, creating a connection between the indoors and outdoors, truly bringing "the outside, inside."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The South Eastern Trust’s Lead Chaplain, Rev Don Gamble said: “This facility is so important for staff well-being, especially given the pressures they now face.

Opening the new Sanctuary is Jeff Thompson (Asst. Director Patient Experience), Keith Hannigan (Project Manager) and Rev Don Gamble (Lead Chaplain). Pic credit: SEHSCT

"It provides a unique room where people can come, sit and sometimes simply offload the stresses and strains of their day. Whether it’s at the start of their shift or before heading home, this space can make a real difference.

“I am thrilled with how the Sanctuary room has turned out, it couldn’t be better.

"Every little detail and idea has come together beautifully. It is a welcoming space for everyone, regardless of faith."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Keith Hannigan (Project Manager), Rev Don Gamble (Lead Chaplain), Tony O’Hara (Senior Manager, Patient Experience), Claire Sellar (Chaplain) and Donna-Louise Laird (Bereavement Co-Ordinator) in the new sanctuary room. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Project Manager, Keith Hannigan explained the vision behind the project and stated, “The concept was to provide a quiet space on the Ulster Hospital site for both patients and staff. The design, inspired by the courtyard outside, features curved walls that mirror the outdoor space, enhancing the sense of tranquility and connection to nature.

“This was a fantastic project to be part of, with collaboration from the design team and contractors to bring it to life. The result is a valuable addition to the Trust estate, supporting the well-being of all who use it."