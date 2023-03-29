Register
Access to Lagan Valley and Ulster Hospital emergency departments unchanged during Easter holidays

The South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust has confirmed that access to the Lagan Valley Hospital’s Urgent Care Centre and the Ulster Hospital’s Emergency Department will be open as normal during the Easter holidays.

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 29th Mar 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 29th Mar 2023, 11:02 BST

The Trust has stated the Ulster Hospital Emergency Department is open as normal throughout the Easter holiday period.

The Department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The ‘Phone First’ Urgent Care Centre in Lagan Valley Hospital will also be open as normal on Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday from 8.00am – 6.00pm.

Lagan Valley Hospital's Urgent Care Centre will open as usual over the Easter holidays
Patients should call (028) 9260 4643 before attending.

Patients will be assessed over the phone and offered an appointment at Lagan Valley Hospital Urgent Care Centre or referred to a local pharmacy, GP or directed to an appropriate Emergency Department.

The ‘Phone First’ Urgent Care Centre in the Downe Hospital will be open as normal on Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday from 8.00am – 6.00pm.

Patients