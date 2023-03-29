Access to Lagan Valley and Ulster Hospital emergency departments unchanged during Easter holidays

The Trust has stated the Ulster Hospital Emergency Department is open as normal throughout the Easter holiday period.
The Department is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The ‘Phone First’ Urgent Care Centre in Lagan Valley Hospital will also be open as normal on Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday from 8.00am – 6.00pm.
Patients should call (028) 9260 4643 before attending.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Patients will be assessed over the phone and offered an appointment at Lagan Valley Hospital Urgent Care Centre or referred to a local pharmacy, GP or directed to an appropriate Emergency Department.
The ‘Phone First’ Urgent Care Centre in the Downe Hospital will be open as normal on Easter Monday and Easter Tuesday from 8.00am – 6.00pm.