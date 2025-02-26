Admiral Nurses to run free dementia clinics in Glengormley
Admiral Nurses will be running free clinics in Glengormley from March 4-6 to offer guidance on how to support someone living with dementia.
It includes advice on how to manage changes in behaviour, navigating the social care system and legal issues, or simply providing emotional support to family carers.
Visit the Dementia UK website for more details: https://www.dementiauk.org/information-and-support/how-we-can-support-you/admiral-nurse-clinics/nationwide/
Anyone who is unable to book online can send a text message with the word APPOINTMENT to 07478724000, and someone will contact them to support with making a booking.
