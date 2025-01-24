Air Ambulance turning up the heat with charity firewalk at Stormont grounds

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lisburn based charity Air Ambulance Northern Ireland is holding an exhilarating firewalk event on the evening of Friday, March 28, 2025, at the historic Stormont grounds in Belfast.

Generously sponsored by Scotts Fuels, this unique event gives you the opportunity for 100 people to walk across 15 feet of fiery coals while supporting the essential air ambulance service.

For those unfamiliar with a firewalk, it is a unique experience focused on challenge, empowerment, and personal growth. It starts with a one-hour training session on walking across hot coals, which can reach temperatures up to 500c.

Professional firewalk facilitators will build a fire of hard wood logs, which burn down to produce embers, they are then raked down and the fire walk is ready.

Kerry Anderson Head of Fundraising from Air Ambulance NI & staff from Scotts Fuels – sole sponsor of the firewalking charity event. Pic credit: Air Ambulance NI

Participants will celebrate their success with a sumptuous meal in the Long Gallery of Parliament Buildings at Stormont, a rare opportunity to enjoy an evening in this prestigious location. Registration for the event including training and post challenge meal in Stormont is just £60 https://airambulanceni.org/firewalk/ with a suggested fundraising target of £150.

Area Fundraising Manager, Katrina Hughes, said: “This year our service is likely to be needed approximately 700 times.

"Every call needs the support of the public in fundraising, and this is a great opportunity to take on a new challenge.

"We are incredibly grateful to Scotts Fuels for their generous sponsorship, we encourage everyone to sign up and join us in this unique experience – together, we can save lives."

On average, the medical team responds to calls twice daily for various incidents, including serious road traffic collisions, farm or workplace accidents, sports and leisure-related incidents, and medical emergencies.