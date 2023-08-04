East Londonderry MLA Claire Sugden has said an anticipated rise in demand for ambulances by expectant mothers must be met, following the decision to move all births from Causeway to Antrim hospital.

Other steps to reassure mothers-to-be and their families in light of the move must also be taken, Ms Sugden said.

“I have spoken to a number of local ambulance workers and they all expect added pressure in relation to maternity issues,” said the independent MLA.

“Given the longer distance involved in getting to Antrim Area Hospital, if women cannot get a lift – especially at the last minute – then they will naturally be more inclined to call 999.

All hospital births in the Northern Trust area have been moved from Causeway to Antrim. Credit NI World

“This already happened to some extent when births remained at Causeway, but ambulances will be tied up for longer simply by having to travel further. This will result in knock-on effects for other health services,” said MLA Sugden.

“Health chiefs need to identify issues such as these and have solutions ready to go. Pregnancy and birth is a stressful enough time without adding any uncertainty over such a fundamental issue as getting to the hospital.

“If decisions have been made and steps taken on this and other issues, then these need to be relayed so that expectant mothers have confidence they will be looked after,” she concluded.