An eggs-tra special Easter delivery for the Ulster Hospital’s Children’s Ward

Children in the Ulster Hospital who had to spend time on the ward this Easter, got a special surprise after an incredible 405 Easter eggs and chocolate treats were donated by 14-year-old Jasmine Parker to the Children’s Unit and the Paediatric Assessment Unit (PATU).
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 14:30 BST
This is a yearly tradition that Jasmine and her mum, Maggie, have been undertaking to make sure all children in a hospital setting get to enjoy some Easter cheer.

The Belfast Model School for Girls pupil has been extremely busy in the run up to Easter as she has set about delivering hundreds of eggs to hospital and hospice sites across Northern Ireland.

Jasmine, who lives in Dundonald, explained how she started her Easter tradition when she was just six years old.

Jasmine Parker with Ulster Hospital Healthcare Play Specialist Sharon Pauley. Pic credit: SEHSCTJasmine Parker with Ulster Hospital Healthcare Play Specialist Sharon Pauley. Pic credit: SEHSCT
“I remember asking my mum if the sick children in hospital got Easter eggs for Easter and she said she didn’t know,” she said.

"I said could I take some up and it’s just gone from there. The Belfast Giants have really helped me with the donation of Easter eggs by posting on their social media ahead of their games asking if fans can bring some for collection.”

Jasmine continued: “I know it’s not nice being in hospital so this is a way of trying to put a smile on their faces and to make it a wee bit better.

"I bought the first egg on January 1 and have had donations in from a local funeral director business, the Prize Guy and Asda in Newtownards allowed us to buy 600 Easter eggs. This is just one stop of many.”

Ulster Hospital Healthcare Play Specialist Sharon Pauley described Jasmine as “inspirational.”

Sharon said: “Jasmine started this donation to the Children’s Ward when she was very young.

"We really appreciate her kindness and thoughtfulness. Jasmine does this regionally and she is very, very busy giving up her time.

"We will be using the Easter eggs in our Paediatric Unit on the Children’s Ward and the Paediatric Unit in the Emergency Department (ED) to allow the children to have some Easter cheer.

“Jasmine, from a young age, has always been thinking of others.”