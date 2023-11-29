Register
Ancestors Motorcycle Club revs up for annual Ulster Hospital Christmas toy run

The Ancestors Motorcycle Club roared into the Ulster Hospital for their Annual Christmas Toy Run, bringing joy and festive spirit.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 29th Nov 2023, 11:15 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 11:15 GMT
The event, now in its 30th year, saw the members of the Club don their leather jackets and helmets as they arrived at the Ulster Hospital with a convoy of motorcycles loaded with toys along with a very generous donation of £1300 which will be used to provide play materials and other resources for the children and young people in the Ulster Hospital Children's Unit.

Throughout the past few weeks, the Ancestors Motorcycle Club had been collecting toys and donations from generous community members and businesses.

Staff from the Ulster Hospital Children's Unit with Ancestor Motorcycle Club Members. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Interim Lead Nurse for Acute Paediatrics, Karen Orr said: "On behalf of the children, families and staff, I would like to say a great big 'thank you' to the club for all their kindness and generosity and to everyone who contributed towards the donation and to the Toy Run."