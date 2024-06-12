Annual farm fun day provides chat and connection to bring bereaved families together

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Forget-Me-Not Bereaved Parents Liaison Group recently held their now annual farm fun day as an opportunity to bring together families whose children and babies have sadly passed away before or after birth.

The group, which supports and offers solace to parents who have suffered the devastating loss of a child, welcomed parents and South Eastern Trust Chairman Jonathan Patton to Dundonald’s Streamvale Farm for a poignant afternoon to remember their siblings.

A touching ‘Bubbles of Love’ event also took place on the day as parents and children sent a ‘bubble of love’ to their most precious child and sibling. Parents who attended on the day described the event as, “such a special day.”

Ulster Maternity Hospital Bereavement Support Midwife Susan Stitt described the day as “extremely special.”

The Forget-Me-Not Bereaved Parents Liaison Group join together with family, friends and Ulster Hospital Maternity staff for their annual fun day. Pic credit: SEHSCT

“We were delighted to roll out our family day again this year, especially after the great success of last year,” she said.

"It is a special day for children who can spend time with their families, play and create memories of their siblings who have sadly passed away. Importantly it also gives them the opportunity to meet others who have been through a similar situation.”

Susan continued: “We host an Annual Service of Remembrance every October during Baby Loss Awareness Week.

"As this service is for adults only, we have organised this particular event so children can come along with their parents to make memories together.”

Ulster Hospital Maternity and Forget Me Not staff come together for the now annual Streamvale Farm fun day. Pic credit: SEHSCT

South Eastern Trust Chairman Jonathan Patton added: “I spent Sunday morning at Streamvale Farm with parents and families from the Forget Me Not group and for me it was the most amazing, heartfelt experience to spend time with those families and the Bereavement Midwives.

"The most poignant moment was at the top of the hill on the Farm, when bubbles were released to remember those babies who are no longer with us.

“I am always keen to support our Bereavement Midwives, the work that they do, supporting families with loss is incredible.