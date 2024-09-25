ASCERT’s Lisburn SMART recovery group empowers locals to overcome addiction

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

ASCERT, Northern Ireland’s leading alcohol and drug charity, proudly announces the success of its partnership with SMART Recovery to deliver free, in-person weekly meetings in Lisburn city centre.

These sessions provide vital support for adults seeking to manage addictive behaviours.

Taking place every Thursday afternoon between 2pm to 4pm at the Atlas Centre, Lisburn, SMART Recovery has quickly become a lifeline for many in the community.

This initiative was launched in response to the increasing need for ongoing support amongst those in recovery from alcohol or substance use.

Mary Maginn, Interventions Manager at ASCERT. Pic credit: ASCERT

The Lisburn group has demonstrated exceptional outcomes, with participants reporting significant improvements in their ability to manage their addictive behaviours and overall wellbeing.

The SMART (Self Management and Recovery Training) programme provides support and practical skills for people who want to change their problematic habits including addiction to drugs and/or alcohol.

ASCERT Chief Executive Gary McMichael explained: “SMART Recovery is a proven support model delivered worldwide. We hope to empower more people in Lisburn and the surrounding areas through this group, providing strategies they can use to live their lives free from addiction.”

Participants have shared their profound experiences with the Lisburn SMART Recovery Group, highlighting the programme’s transformative impact:

One participant noted: “SMART has been an integral part of my path to recovery, helping me to maintain sobriety, better understand my addictive behaviour and thinking patterns, manage my emotions and build resilience to more readily cope with living.

“I didn’t realise how alone I had become in addiction nor how unmanageable my life had become, coming to my first SMART meeting was one of the first steps I took in re-engaging with the world and others again, and the weekly groups with welcoming fellow attendees and facilitators has helped me feel ‘part of’ again and less alone.”

Another attendee remarked: “I’ve found my time at the SMART Recovery group extremely beneficial; I’ve found out so many ways of dealing with intrusive thoughts that could lead me back to my old ways.

"The way I have learnt to understand my thoughts and feelings has been second to none. When I first started SMART Recovery, I was scared and angry and I no longer am.

"The facilitators and other group members have been fantastic and how they talk about repeated behaviours and thoughts is very easily understood. SMART Recovery has helped me a lot on my road to recovery.

“I am far from the only beneficiary – my family, friends and loved ones have also had their lives touched by the effects of this invaluable programme.

"Having previously been the cause of such worry and heartache, my engagement with SMART has supported me in slowly but surely regaining trust and restoring happiness to those who care for me but whom my alcohol abuse had harmed so badly. My gratitude, and theirs, goes far beyond these words – we live it every day.”

No advanced booking is required to attend the meetings – simply show up at the Atlas Centre for a warm welcome in a supportive and non-judgmental environment.

Whether you’re at the beginning of your recovery journey or seeking to maintain your progress, SMART Recovery offers the tools and community you need to succeed.

For further information email [email protected] or call ASCERT on 0800 254 5123