A Ballymoney man who is deafblind is bravely stepping out of his comfort zone to take on a charity sponsored walk in Belfast.

54-year-old Alex Patterson’s sight started deteriorating during his 40s and he was diagnosed with Cone Rod Dystrophy in 2019. The former youth worker is now registered as severely sight impaired/blind.

Alex said: “Bright lights or sunlight make it very difficult for me to see and they also cause me pain, as a result I wear dark glasses when outdoors or in brightly lit rooms.

"I am unable to identify people and need them to speak or state who they are. This often creates a sense of isolation even in the midst of groups of people. I rarely travel outside my hometown alone as I lack confidence when on my own.”

Ballymoney man Alex Patterson pictured walking with his cane. Rarely travelling outside his home town, Alex is now preparing to undertake a sponsored walk from Belfast City Hall to Stormont to raise funds for the charity DeafBlind UK. Credit Deafblind UK

Now, to raise funds for the charity DeafBlindUK, Alex is taking on a sponsored walk from Belfast City Hall to Stormont and back on June 12.

DeafBlindUk exists because “too many people are living with deafblindness and are not getting the help they need. We show people that there can be a life beyond deafblindness.

"Our vision is to create a world where people living with deafblindness thrive, empowered by knowledge, support and equity.

"Our mission is to enable people living with deafblindness through holistic care and assistance, pioneering research, transformative education, influential advocacy, and innovative technology integration.”

Father of two teenage daughters, Alex said: “I have three reasons for doing this walk. The first being to support the ongoing work of Deafblind who have supported me on my sight-loss journey.

"The second reason is to highlight pavement parking and the final one is to highlight the issues of dogs being off-leads in public areas for various members of the community.

“Parking on footpaths often forces people to walk in the road which is particularly dangerous for people who are visually impaired. Also, dogs who are off the lead are genuine trip hazards. Extendable leads also make walking very difficult for me as they get caught around my legs as I can’t see the lead.”

Alex will be joined on his walk by his elder daughter Jana and Outreach Officer for Deafblind NI, James McVicker.

James said: “We have supported Alex through his diagnoses and it’s lovely to see how much confidence he has recently gained. Alex approached Deafblind UK for some support with his mental health, he has now built up the confidence to volunteer with us and help other people who are in a similar position.”

Alex commented on his support from Deafblind UK, saying: “Knowing that there is always someone there who can not only listen, but also offer advice is invaluable.

“I receive weekly phone calls from a befriender in England and we have built up a fantastic friendship, we both really look forward to our phone calls. I have also been a befriender for Deafblind UK and it is great to be in a position where I can now help support others.”