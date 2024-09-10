To mark World Mental Health Day, AWARE NI is thrilled to announce the return of its popular Sea Splash event at Benone Strand on Sunday, October 13.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This exciting event aims to raise awareness and generate essential funds for mental health services across Northern Ireland.

Now in its fourth year, the Sea Splash invites participants of all ages to take a refreshing dip in the sea for a great cause, with all proceeds going directly to AWARE NI’s network of peer-led support groups. These groups provide vital support for individuals dealing with depression, anxiety, and bipolar disorder – services that often face funding shortfalls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the event has garnered support from local triathlete and mental health advocate Danny Quigley who said: "Cold water swimming has greatly benefited my mental health, so I’m excited to support this year’s Sea Splash.

Local triathlete and mental health advocate Danny Quigley with his children Jack and Abigeal launch the Benone Sea Splash event with AWARE NI's Margaret McCrossan. Credit Aware NI

"It’s a fantastic way to raise awareness and funds for AWARE NI, which plays a crucial role in our community by supporting those affected by mental health challenges.”

Margaret McCrossan, Community and Events Fundraising Officer at AWARE NI, explained the significance of the Sea Splash: "The AWARE NI Sea Splash is one of our most important events!

"It’s not just about raising much-needed funds to support our services, which are crucial for those facing mental health challenges – it’s also about creating a strong sense of community. The event brings people together, and the mental health benefits of cold water dipping are significant. It’s a day where everyone supports each other, both emotionally and physically."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark World Mental Health Day, AWARE NI is thrilled to announce the return of its popular Sea Splash event at Benone Strand on Sunday, 13th October. This exciting event aims to raise awareness and generate essential funds for mental health services across Northern Ireland. CREDIT AWARE NI

Angie Porter from the Tyrone Dippers, said: "Sea swimming has a unique way of clearing the mind and reducing stress, which is why we’re backing the Sea Splash. It’s a meaningful event that supports mental health while allowing us to experience its benefits first-hand."

AWARE NI encourages everyone to join the Sea Splash, donate, or help spread the word.

This year, participants are encouraged to raise at least £75 to help continue AWARE NI’s work, including its Limavady Support Group, which meets fortnightly on Thursdays at 7 pm at Roe Valley Therapy Centre.

For more details or to sign up for the Sea Splash, please visit aware-ni.org/seasplash.