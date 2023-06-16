Bereaved parents focus group holds a family fun day at Streamvale Farm in Dundonald

The Forget-Me-Not Bereaved Parents’ Focus Group from the South Eastern Health Trust recently hosted a ‘Farm Fun Day’ to bring families together, whose children and babies have sadly passed away before or after birth.

The event was hosted at Streamvale Farm, Dundonald to give children a chance to remember their siblings and play with others who are dealing with the same grief. Trust Midwives, Gynae and Neonatal Nurses attended to offer advice and support throughout the day.

During the day, a ‘Bubbles of Love’ event took place, with one of the parents encouraging everyone to participate in a countdown at 12 noon, when everyone gathered to blow bubbles of love towards the sky to remember their loved one.

A mum who attended the event with her family said, “Our boys had so much fun, while celebrating and remembering their sisters in Heaven. It means so much, although they don’t have memories of their older sisters, they will have memories of having lots of fun with other siblings, all blowing bubbles of love at the same time.

Families enjoying the day at Streamvale Farm, Pic Credit: SEHSCT

“It is lovely to have time and space to chat with other parents about our precious children in Heaven, while watching our beautiful children playing. It is such a special day in our year.”

Bereavement Midwives, Susan Stitt and Jacqueline Dorrian who organised the event explained: “Our family day is very important for our bereaved families, it is a time when the whole family can come together to spend a fun filled day in remembrance of their baby/sibling that has sadly passed.

“It is such an emotional and special time for everyone to come together to remember their much loved babies. The day ran very smoothly thanks to all the help from our Midwives and Nurses who volunteered for the day and also the staff at Streamvale Farm.”

Families enjoying the day at Streamvale Farm. Pic Credit: SEHSCT

The Forget-Me-Not Bereaved Focus Group, reaches out to try and help grieving parents and families and provides support to all parents who have been bereaved in the Ulster Hospital.

A Service of Remembrance in memory of children and babies who have died before or after birth will take place on October 11, 2023 in the Stormont Hotel, Upper Newtownards Road, Belfast. Parents, relatives and friends are invited to attend.

Families enjoying the day at Streamvale Farm. Pic Credit: SEHSCT

Families enjoying the day at Streamvale Farm. Pic Credit: SEHSCT

Families enjoying the day at Streamvale Farm. Pic Credit: SEHSCT