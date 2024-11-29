Bereaved parents make memorable connections at annual wreath making event

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 29th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST

The Ulster Hospital’s Forget Me Not Focus Group, set up within Maternity Services to bring together parents who have experienced the death of a child or baby, hosted its annual Wreath Making workshop.

Mum Jude English described the event as “such a lovely opportunity to get together with other parents who had lost babies or children, in a safe environment.”

She continued: “After last year’s event, I was really looking forward to coming along.

“Under the guidance of the very talented Tracey, we were walked through how to decorate our wreaths with bows, pine cones, berries and orange slices, whilst trying to avoid the holly prickles.

Jude English displays her homemade wreath. Pic credit: SEHSCTJude English displays her homemade wreath. Pic credit: SEHSCT
"I loved that we could add personalised hearts to our wreaths, if we chose, with our child’s name.”

Jude commented on how well the families were looked after with tea, coffee and, “delightful mince pies and shortbread treats.”

She added: “All in all, it was a wonderful start to the Christmas period, which can often be a bit tough for families like ours.

"It’s really fantastic that the group arranges this special night, and I’m looking forward to next year already.”

Forget Me Not Focus Group families display their handmade Christmas wreaths at the recent workshop. Pic credit: SEHSCTForget Me Not Focus Group families display their handmade Christmas wreaths at the recent workshop. Pic credit: SEHSCT
Bereavement Midwives at the Ulster Hospital Susan Stitt and Jacqueline Dorrian explained how the event was an opportunity “to bring parents together to make connections.”

She added: “We know that Christmas can be a very difficult time for our bereaved parents and that some are trying to navigate their grief journey.

"This event gave our parents an opportunity to create a wreath in memory of their baby within a safe environment surrounded by parents that understand.”

