Trust rolls out mobile health clinic bringing vital services to homeless community

The South Eastern Health Trust has rolled out a new mobile ‘healthcare on wheels’ initiative, aimed at bringing vital services to the local homeless community.

The mobile health bus, formerly used for vaccination clinics, now provides a drop-in, on-the-doorstep service that brings healthcare to hostels, eliminating access barriers such as referrals, time constraints and appointments.

Service User Zoe said: "Living in the community as a homeless person, it is very important for me to be able to access health services.

"This new mobile health bus really makes a difference.

Emma McCall (Lead Nurse Sexual Health & Sexual & Reproductive Health), Gillian McCullough (Team Lead, Sexual Health), Lisa Ewart (Inclusion Health Nurse), Pauline Wilson (Consultant Public Health Nurse) & Carol Sweeney (Sexual & Reproductive Health Nurse). Pic credit: SEHSCT

"I have experienced different things in my life and this is one less worry knowing that I can come and access these services directly.”

Inclusion Health Nurse, Lisa Ewart who spearheaded the project, explained: "The initiative began when I first joined the team and recognised the poor engagement with sexual and reproductive health services within the homeless community.

"We saw first-hand the health challenges they face and we knew we had to bring care directly to them.

"Service users find this initiative invaluable. They can access care right on their doorstep, without the challenges of navigating healthcare services. It also empowers them to take charge of their sexual and reproductive health in a supportive, non-judgmental space."

Gillian McCullough with Service User, Zoe. Pic credit: SEHSCT

Consultant Public Health Nurse , Pauline Wilson expressed the importance of building trust with the homeless community, adding: "It is extremely important that we can make services more accessible.

"If it means bringing this service to people on their doorstep so that they can access, then it opens doors for them.

"They can build trust in the staff and service that we are providing and at some stage we hope they can attend actual clinics, taking the first step towards being accountable for their own health.

"It is a brilliant initiative. It is our first service working with the homeless community around their sexual and reproductive health. So far we have had great uptake of the service.

"If we can reduce the barriers to accessing healthcare for certain groups of people such as the homeless community, then we are really making a difference.

"We are supporting them to take steps to improve their health and overall wellbeing and allowing them to feel valued as individuals."