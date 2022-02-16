Bikers rev up to donate to hospital’s children’s unit

The motorcycle club has been raising funds and holding an annual ‘Toy Run’ at Christmas for almost three decades now.

Historically the members would hold a bike run and stop off at the hospital and donate toys and gifts for the children.

Unfortunately this fantastic tradition was put on hold for the past two years because of the pandemic but the members still wanted to do something a little different, so they decided to set up a Just Giving page instead.

Jim McFarland, Andrew Rollans and David Thompson with Health Play Specialists Gillian Sinclair and Sharon Pauley

Jim McFarland, Andrew Rollans and David Thompson from Ancestors Motorcycle Club recently presented a cheque for £370.00 to Health Play Specialists Gillian Sinclair and Sharon Pauley.

Ward Manager Emma Service commented: “The staff and patients at the Children’s Unit really appreciate this very kind donation from the members of Ancestors Motorcycle Club. We are also very grateful to the club for their continued support each year bringing gifts for the children in the unit.”

Craig Ward is a multi-specialty unit caring for children and young people up to their 18th birthday.